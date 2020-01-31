Indonesia clinched the Direct Investment goal in 2019 – UOB

Economist Enrico Tanuwidjaja at UOB Group reviewed the Indonesian direct investment figures during the last year.
Key Quotes
“Indonesia booked a total of IDR 809.6tn direct investment in 2019. This represented 102.2% of the total direct investment target and an increase by 12.2% y/y from IDR 721.3tn (4.1% y/y) seen in 2018. The result was driven by both higher Domestic Direct Investment (DDI – 125.4% of target) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI – 87.5% of target) as compared to 2018 and despite the global economic moderation and a wait-and-see approach from investors during the 2019 general election year.”
“Singapore remained the largest foreign investor in Indonesia last year, with investment valued at IDR 97.7tn for 7,020 projects, followed by China at IDR 71.1tn for 2,130 projects, and Japan at IDR 64.7tn for 3,835 projects. Transportation, warehouse and telecommunication sectors were the largest recipients of DDI in 2019, valued at IDR 68.1tn. Meanwhile, electricity, gas, and water supply were the leading sectors for FDI at IDR 88.9tn.”
“Despite FDI number falling short of the target, the 2019 performance reflected higher confidence among investors in the Indonesian economy.”
“Advancing forward, we are cautiously optimistic that Indonesia will be able to reach the target and attract much-needed longer-term investment in the country, given the resilient of domestic economy, prudent fiscal spending, as well as continuous reforms and policy actions from the government. In addition, improvement in ground implementation needs to be ensured to in order to achieve lower perception of risk, and higher levels of investment in the future.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes biggest monthly loss since July 2019
EUR/USD is reporting a 1.76% month-to-date loss at press time. An above-forecast German retail sales number may offer respite to the bulls. Later today, the focus will be on Eurozone GDP and US Personal Spending data.
GBP/USD stays positive on Brexit day, eyes UK PM Johnson’s speech
GBP/USD holds onto recovery near 1.3100 ahead of the London open on the Brexit day. The pair registered sharp gains on Thursday on hawkish BOE rates on hold while the US-UK trade woes receded. Focus on UK PM Johnson’s speech.
EZ CPI and GDP preview: Downbeat figures could trigger the next leg down for EUR/USD
Has Europe bottomed out? Not so fast. The European Central Bank has been cautious in its response to several positive statistics – and probably for good reasons. EUR/USD is in a vulnerable position ahead of the data.
Gold justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572
Gold prices decline to $1,572.85, with an intra-day low of $1,571.04, amid the early Friday trading. The yellow metal recently took clues from the WHO and Chinese efforts, followed by China PMI, to consolidate gains.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.