Jennifer Kusuma, analyst at ANZ, points out that in Indonesia, Jokowi’s cabinet for the period 2019-2024 was sworn in on 23 October and the broader economic affairs team is now joined by private sector talents as hopes for economic reform have been rekindled.
Key Quotes
“The translation to markets, however, will be less certain. We take this opportunity to remind of the structural challenges Indonesia faces to lift its economic growth rate, and to show the long-term impact of economic stagnation and policy deadlock on onshore interest rates.”
“In particular, we outline reasons behind the upward sticky LCY yields, the highest in the region on a nominal and real basis. The economy’s dependence on commodity cycles and inability to broaden revenue sources has continued to limit Indonesia’s fiscal space. More recently, the rise in the need for financing that can support growth has faced a shrinking pool of available onshore funds.”
“Structural issues in the economy and onshore supply-demand dynamics are, nonetheless, less of an immediate concern in the current low-global-rates environment. We are constructive on IDR bonds in the near term and neutral in the medium term. Our preference is to stay on the front-to-belly part of the curve, up to the 10y segment.”
“Given the fiscal constraint, we expect Bank Indonesia (BI) to continue supporting the economy with interest rate and liquidity easing. Supply risks have also eased. Following a surprise USD1bn worth of 30y USD bond issuance on 23 October and considering the quarter-to-date LCY issuance, we estimate that MOF will be looking at IDR50–60trn more to issue from auctions this year. FDI is the next reform focus that could materially and sustainably strengthen external balances. In the near term, the DNDF will help regulate FX volatility.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.