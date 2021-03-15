Indonesia: BI likely to remain on hold for the rest of 2021 – UOB

Bank Indonesia (BI) is seen keeping the key interest rate unchanged at 3.50% during the current year, in opinion of Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann.
Key Quotes
“BI cut its benchmark rate by 25 bps to an all-time low of 3.50% at its February meeting as it sought to support the COVID-19 hit economy.”
“We think that this cut is likely to mark the end of the rate cut cycle by the BI.”
“We keep our BI rate forecast to remain steady at 3.50% for the rest of the year 2021.”
“That said, BI will remain accommodative and also ensuring ample liquidity to remain as long as it is necessary to support the process and progress of Indonesia’s economic recovery.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges towards 1.1950 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950, as Treasury yields retreat, weighing down on the US dollar. Mixed Chinese data and vaccine woes remain a drag for the major ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar retreat. BOE's Bailey said that inflation is likely to pick up soon. UK PM Johnson's comments on vaccine nad US President Biden's speech awaited.
XAU/USD trades near session tops, just above $1730 level
Gold edged higher on Monday amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. The risk-on mood, an uptick in the USD kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the metal.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
The increase of demand from the DeFi industry has caused Ethereum fees to skyrocket, while NFTs could push ETH transaction costs even higher. As tensions arose over EIP-1559, a new EIP has been put forward to ease Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake for the ETH miners.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.