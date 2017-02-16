Skip to main content
Indonesia Bank Indonesia Rate remains at 5.5% in February
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 11:17 GMT
USD/CAD bounces off lows, retakes 1.3050
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 11:02 GMT
USD falls as Fed rate hike odds rise - RBC Capital Markets
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 10:47 GMT
USD/CHF flirting with 100-DMA support near parity mark
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 10:38 GMT
EUR/NOK poised for further rangebound – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 10:33 GMT
USD/CAD still eyes a test of 1.34/1.35 – Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 10:12 GMT
Spain 10-y Obligaciones Auction: 1.73% vs 1.45%
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 10:04 GMT
Russia to cut production by 300K bpd in May/June – Russia’s Novak
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 09:18 GMT
USD/JPY sinks to lows near 113.60 ahead of US data
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 09:12 GMT
USD/JPY likely to ease further in near-term - Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 09:10 GMT
Italy Global Trade Balance: €5.798B (December) vs €4.203B
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 09:07 GMT
Italy Trade Balance EU fell from previous €0.235B to €0.124B in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 09:03 GMT
GBP/USD eyeing to reclaim 1.25 psychological mark
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:55 GMT
USD upside appears exhausted – Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:53 GMT
EUR/USD stabilized above 1.0640 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:46 GMT
USD/CHF could slip back to the 0.9980 area – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:42 GMT
EUR/USD off highs near 1.0640, US data eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:34 GMT
Sweden Unemployment Rate increased to 7.3% in January from previous 6.5%
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:32 GMT
AUD/USD turns neutral, holding marginally above 0.7700 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:24 GMT
ECB monetary policy meeting accounts preview - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:52 GMT
Load More content ...