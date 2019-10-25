Indonesia: Accommodative course maintained from BI – Standard Chartered

Aldian Taloputra, senior economist at Standard Chartered, notes that Bank Indonesia (BI) delivered a 25bps cut at its October meeting, bringing the policy rate to 5.0%, in line with consensus but against their expectations that it would pause.
Key Quotes
“Manageable inflation, attractive domestic interest rates and a pre-emptive policy stance to support growth encouraged BI to deliver its fourth rate cut this year. BI sees Q3 GDP growth coming in below its expectation of 5.1%, led by the ongoing global slowdown. However, it still expects growth to rebound to the middle of the target range of 5.1-5.5% in 2020, on improving investment, structural reform and looser monetary policy. BI sees corporate investment starting to pick up in Q4, partly helped by stronger transmission of looser monetary policy to markets.”
“We maintain our call for a 25bps cut in December, which should bring the policy rate to 4.75% by the end of this year, but no longer expect a February cut following today’s move. We think the weak global environment will keep interest rates low globally and support Indonesian rupiah (IDR) stability. This, combined with a contained current account deficit, should provide further room for policy easing.”
“The risk is that BI could loosen (by cutting the policy rate or reserve requirement ratio) earlier than we expect, in November, if Q3 GDP growth is lower than expected. We do not rule out possible further policy easing next year; however, with real policy rates already having fallen notably, we think BI will need to proceed cautiously, particularly given likely rising inflation.”
“We expect inflation to increase in H1-2020 (closer to 4%) due to low base effects and administered price adjustments, such as diesel, electricity tariffs and cigarettes that could add around 1ppt to the headline inflation number.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks higher to 1.1115
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 94.6 in October, same as recorded in the previous month but was slightly better than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 94.5.
GBP/USD on the defensive, below mid-1.2800s amid UK election uncertainty
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session on Friday and was seen struggling near daily lows, around the 1.2825-35 region amid risk of a snap election in the UK.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range
The USD/JPY pair extended its subdued trading action on Friday and remained well within a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so.
Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1507 region in the last hour. The precious metal gains some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session...
German October Ifo Business Survey Preview: Indicators predict recession
The Business Climate Index is predicted to decrease to 94.5 in October from 94.6 in September. The Current Assessment Index will drop to 98.0 from 98.5. The Expectations Index will rise to 91.0 from 90.8.