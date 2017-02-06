Indicators signaling AUD/NZD is oversold

While intraday moving averages point at a continued AUD/NZD depreciation, the latest momentum readings raise the odds of a minor throwback.



AUD/NZD appears primed for a pullback, at least towards overhead resistance established by the 50-period simple moving average. Consistent declines locked RSI below the 50% mark for most of the last 3 weeks.



More noticeable was the recent sell off which led the oscillator plunge below its 25% level. This showed that market participants are keen on selling. In the context of a prolonged down trend, the 4-hour RSI looks now very heavy on the sell side so it could be prone to a squeeze back higher. However, the risks are but still skewed to the downside.