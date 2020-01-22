India’s TradeMin: India working on ways to have fairer, equitable terms in trade relations

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is working on ways to have fairer and more equitable terms in trade relationships with various countries.

Key Quotes (via Reuters):

“Called for greater cooperation among various nations to realise the huge growth prospects in the Indian Ocean region and also for tackling the important issue of climate change.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in its present form was clearly an unworkable agreement. Any pact needs to take into account several factors.

The country is grappling with a huge trade deficit, particularly with China and many other nations in the region.”