Barnabas Gan, Economist at UB Group, gives his opinion on the expected expansion of the Indian economy in the next periods.
Key Quotes
“Asia’s third largest economy is now growing at its slowest pace in over six years. India’s domestic economy started its fiscal year with a dismal tone, with growth decelerating to its slowest pace since March 2013 at 5.0% y/y in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The GDP growth, which has now slowed for the fifth consecutive quarter, is likely reflective of the external headwinds and lackluster manufacturing momentum that was evident since the onset of the US-China trade tensions”.
“Beyond the US-China trade tensions, falling food prices and construction wages are likely the key drivers that left India’s huge rural population with falling income levels, which consequently sank domestic consumption growth to a mere 3.1% y/y in Q1 2019/20 (vs 8.1% y/y in FY2018/9). Unemployment levels are also at its highest level in over three years at 8.4% in August 2019, according to data by the Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE), which added at India had lost 11 million jobs in 2018”.
“In addition, the slowdown in manufacturing and agricultural production also contributed to the overall slowdown”.
“Still, there are sectors that continued to register growth over 7.0%. According to the press release by the National Statistical Office, these sectors include ‘Electricity, Gas, Water Supply & Other Utility Services’, ‘Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Services Related to Broadcasting’ and ‘Public Administration, Defence and Other Services’.
“In light of the slowdown, the government announced more boosters to support growth in view of the GDP slowdown”.
“Given the disappointing slowdown in growth Q1 2019/20, we are revising our full-year 2019/20 growth outlook to 6.0% y/y with downside risks, down from an initial outlook of 6.8%”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 on dollar strength, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD has hit new two-year lows below 1.0950 as the greenback gains ground alongside US yields. Incoming ECB President Lagarde will speak shortly. The US and China have yet to schedule new talks.
GBP/USD breaches 1.2000 in the lead up to Parliament showdown
GBP/USD dipped below 1.2000, hitting the lowest since 2017 ahead of a crucial day in which parliament will try to force the government to only leave the EU with a deal. Elections are looming.
USD/JPY: Bulls in control amid firmer USD, Treasury yields,
Having surpassed the key barrier at 106.30, USD/JPY now has its sight on 106.50, tracking the rally in the safe-haven US dollar and Treasury yields. The spot ignores Hong Kong, trade and Brexit risks.
Gold: Bulls hold the fort in a critical support area in the $1,520s
Gold prices eased slightly amid Asian thin trading conditions and broad USD strength, as we await further evidence that the trade talks between the US and Sino are on track for this month.
US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.