India's economy to expand 4.7% in September quarter – Reuters poll

Economists surveyed by Reuters said on Friday that the Indian economy is likely to expand at its weakest pace in over six years in the June-September quarter, in the face of a slowdown in the consumer demand and private investment.
The Indian GDP data is due later on Friday at 1200 GMT.
Key Findings:
“The median of a poll of economists showed annual growth in gross domestic product of 4.7% in the quarter, down from 5.0% in the previous three months and 7% for the corresponding period of 2018.
Economic growth could dip to around 4% in the September quarter, two domestic television channels said on Wednesday, citing government sources.
If the latest figure for expansion of gross domestic product is 4.7% or less, the quarter will have registered the slowest expansion in 26 quarters, since 4.3% in January-March 2013.
Economists in a separate Reuters poll predicted the Reserve Bank of India would cut its repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 basis points, to 4.90% at its Dec. 3-5 meeting.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 figure, trading just above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990. US Thanksgiving pushed volumes to record lows, little expected for this Friday.
GBP/USD: Sluggish above 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci
GBP/USD stays modestly changed around 1.2915 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair seesaws around 200-hour HMA and 50% Fib retracement of the previous week’s decline.
USD/JPY flirts with lows near 109.50 amid negative equities
USD/JPY is currently trading near session lows of 109.45, having hit a high of 109.60 in early Asia. The pair is pulling back, possibly tracking the slow descent of the S&P 50 futures. The index futures are reporting a 0.26% drop.
Gold: Teasing biggest monthly loss since November 2016
Gold is on track to post biggest monthly loss in three years. If prices remain unchanged or drop further till NY close, the resulting monthly loss of 3.77% or higher would be the biggest since November 2016.
OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week
Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.