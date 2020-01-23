India’s economic growth finally bottoming out? – ANZ

In the view of analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), India’s recovery in economic growth is unlikely to have legs despite improvements in some of the indicators.
Key Quotes:
“Improved readings of some coincident indicators suggest that India’s economic growth is finally bottoming out. A further recovery in household consumption is likely, considering that higher agriculture prices should strengthen rural purchasing power.
At the same time, these improvements are insufficient to catapult GDP growth to its trend level of 7%, at least over the next 12-18 months.
The economy is still plagued by a multitude of problems, including financial sector stresses, excess capacity and weak monetary policy transmission.
Moreover, at least for now, the combination of weakening public finances and higher inflation is compromising much needed policy flexibility.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps to 0.6880 on solid Australian jobs report
AUD/USD picked up a bid around the 100-day average at 0.6840 about an hour ago and jumped to 0.6879 on the back of an upbeat Aussie jobs report. The uptick validates seller exhaustion signaled by Wednesday's Doji candle.
USD/JPY bulls finally cave in below 110 handle, bears look to 61.8% Fib
USD/JPY is trading near 109.65 within a range of between 109.59 and 109.86 in a relatively risk-off environment as the media headlines are full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.
Will ECB Spark Big FX Moves Like BoC
After Tuesday's broad based decline in equities, currencies and Treasury yields many investors believed that further losses were likely. Increased risk aversion is a serious possibility but today there was a semblance of calm in the financial markets.
WTI hits 7-week low, potential bull RSI divergence on 1H
WTI oil fell to $55.68 soon before press time, the lowest level since Dec. 3, having declined by 3.73% on Wednesday. The black gold has found acceptance below $56.60, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (one of the golden ratio) of the rally from $51.03 to $65.62.
GBP/USD: Key Fibonacci levels can check bulls amid overbought RSI
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.3140 with a little movement during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair rose beyond the monthly resistance line and 200-bar SMA the previous day. The bulls are struggling around 38.2% Fib.