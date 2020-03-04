India’s Eco Adviser: RBI has room to cut rates, USD/INR hits 16-month high above 73.50

Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser at the Indian Finance Ministry said in an interview on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has further scope to cut rates as inflation is set to decline in coming months
Key quotes (via Reuters)
Inflation is likely to fall by at least 100 basis points and that easing interest rates is one of the tools available to shield the Indian economy from the impact of the coronavirus.
Underlying inflation pressures are within control and headline inflation will come down sharply.
USD/INR closes the bearish opening gap
The USD/INR cross reversed sharply from a dip below 73.00 and resumed the recent bullish momentum to renew 15-month high at 73.607, where it now wavers.
The spot opened with a 23-pips bearish gap, mainly driven by the overnight sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of the emergency Fed rate cut led collapse in the US Treasury yields.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off two-month highs as US yields recover, focus on risk sentiment
EUR/USD pulls back from eight-week highs as US yields bounce from record lows. The US index futures are pointing to risk reset. Risk-on will likely weigh over the EUR, a safe-haven currency.
GBP/USD defends 1.2800 ahead of UK Services PMI
GBP/USD manages to defend the 1.28 handle ahead of the London open. The Cable recently benefited from the broad USD weakness after Fed’s shock 0.50% rate cut. Markets eye UK Services PMI and coronavirus updates for fresh impulse.
FX Today: Risk reset as US Treasury yields lick wounds, focus on EZ/ UK Services PMI
As the dust settled over the emergency US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut aftermath, the Asian traders witnessed risk reset, reflective of the recovery in the US Treasury yields and equity futures. Despite a recovery in the risk ...
Gold: Rejected above $1,650 after biggest single-day gain since June 2016
Gold has pulled back from session highs, confirming a bearish indicator divergence on the hourly chart. The bias will remain bullish as long as prices are holding above $1,630. Gold is currently trading at $1,643 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,652 in early Asia.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.