India's 2017-18 GDP growth to drop to 4-year low - RTRS poll

A Reuters poll showed on Wednesday that India’s economy is expected to slow its pace of expansion for FY 2017-18, hitting a four-year low, in the wake of the demonetization scheme and GST (Goods and Services Tax) introduced.

Key Findings:

“Asia’s third-largest economy will grow at 6.7 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2018, the slowest since the new methodology of measuring gross domestic product (GDP) was introduced in the 2014-15 fiscal year,

It is a sharp decline from 7.3 percent the July Reuters poll showed.

The latest Reuters poll predicted retail inflation to average 3.5 percent this fiscal year, unchanged from the July median but below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4.0 percent.

Inflation was expected to average 4.5 percent in 2018-2019, compared to 4.3 percent in the previous poll.”