Indian Rupee & Silver Prices Prediction: USD/INR slips back below 72.00 & XAG/USD spot Intraday

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/INR slips back below 72.00 as markets react to US-China trade jitters

In a reaction to the market’s recent shift in risk-tone, the USD/INR pair pullback back from two-day highs to 71.95 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session.

With the broad strength of the US dollar (USD) and mixed fundamentals of the Indian economy adds fuel to the pair’s rise, the quote recently surged to strongest since September 04. Read more…

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.9625
Today Daily Change 0.0169
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 71.9456
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.1874
Daily SMA50 71.1578
Daily SMA100 70.6892
Daily SMA200 70.2067
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.958
Previous Daily Low 71.5715
Previous Weekly High 72.37
Previous Weekly Low 70.97
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8104
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7192
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.692
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.4385
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.3055
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.0786
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.2116
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.4651

 

Silver spot Intraday: the upside prevails

Pivot (invalidation): 16.9300

Our preference

Long positions above 16.9300 with targets at 17.1000 & 17.2000 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Below 16.9300 look for further downside with 16.8500 & 16.7900 as targets.

Comment

The RSI calls for a bounce. Read more...

silver chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

