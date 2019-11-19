USD/INR slips back below 72.00 as markets react to US-China trade jitters

In a reaction to the market’s recent shift in risk-tone, the USD/INR pair pullback back from two-day highs to 71.95 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session.

With the broad strength of the US dollar (USD) and mixed fundamentals of the Indian economy adds fuel to the pair’s rise, the quote recently surged to strongest since September 04. Read more…

additional important levels Overview Today last price 71.9625 Today Daily Change 0.0169 Today Daily Change % 0.02% Today daily open 71.9456 Trends Daily SMA20 71.1874 Daily SMA50 71.1578 Daily SMA100 70.6892 Daily SMA200 70.2067 Levels Previous Daily High 71.958 Previous Daily Low 71.5715 Previous Weekly High 72.37 Previous Weekly Low 70.97 Previous Monthly High 71.79 Previous Monthly Low 70.6425 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8104 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7192 Daily Pivot Point S1 71.692 Daily Pivot Point S2 71.4385 Daily Pivot Point S3 71.3055 Daily Pivot Point R1 72.0786 Daily Pivot Point R2 72.2116 Daily Pivot Point R3 72.4651

Silver spot Intraday: the upside prevails

Pivot (invalidation): 16.9300

Our preference

Long positions above 16.9300 with targets at 17.1000 & 17.2000 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Below 16.9300 look for further downside with 16.8500 & 16.7900 as targets.

Comment

The RSI calls for a bounce. Read more...