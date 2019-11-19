USD/INR slips back below 72.00 as markets react to US-China trade jitters
In a reaction to the market’s recent shift in risk-tone, the USD/INR pair pullback back from two-day highs to 71.95 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session.
With the broad strength of the US dollar (USD) and mixed fundamentals of the Indian economy adds fuel to the pair’s rise, the quote recently surged to strongest since September 04. Read more…
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.9625
|Today Daily Change
|0.0169
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|71.9456
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.1874
|Daily SMA50
|71.1578
|Daily SMA100
|70.6892
|Daily SMA200
|70.2067
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.958
|Previous Daily Low
|71.5715
|Previous Weekly High
|72.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.97
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.4385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.3055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.0786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.2116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.4651
Silver spot Intraday: the upside prevails
Pivot (invalidation): 16.9300
Our preference
Long positions above 16.9300 with targets at 17.1000 & 17.2000 in extension.
Alternative scenario
Below 16.9300 look for further downside with 16.8500 & 16.7900 as targets.
Comment
The RSI calls for a bounce. Read more...
