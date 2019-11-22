Indian Rupee Price News & Forecast: USD/INR suffers fourth day of falls amid hopes from India

USD/INR logs in four-day losing streak amid a ray of optimism from India

USD/INR is weakening for the fourth day in a row as recent government measures from India, coupled with fresh trade/investment news, keep the Asian currency on the front foot. With this, the price drops to 71.70 while heading into the European session on Friday.

In contrast to the trade differences between the United States (US) and China, the US-India trade relations are likely to improve as both parties have recently agreed on equitable market access for a trade deal in recent days. Additionally, increased investments from global bond champions like Advent international, coupled with the hope for further government measures, as it did in recent days, favor the INR. Read more...

USD/INR Technical Analysis

Overview Today last price 71.6975 Today Daily Change -0.0533 Today Daily Change % -0.07% Today daily open 71.7508 Trends Daily SMA20 71.3263 Daily SMA50 71.1782 Daily SMA100 70.7786 Daily SMA200 70.2217

Levels Previous Daily High 72.105 Previous Daily Low 71.6995 Previous Weekly High 72.37 Previous Weekly Low 70.97 Previous Monthly High 71.79 Previous Monthly Low 70.6425 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8544 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.9501 Daily Pivot Point S1 71.5985 Daily Pivot Point S2 71.4463 Daily Pivot Point S3 71.193 Daily Pivot Point R1 72.004 Daily Pivot Point R2 72.2573 Daily Pivot Point R3 72.4095

USD/INR: Bears continue to guard the 71.90 barrier ahead of US data

The Indian rupee rebounded sharply from daily lows of 71.87 against its American counterpart in the European session, as the USD/INR cross now flirts with daily lows near 71.73 regions.

The renewed buying interest seen in the rupee can be mainly attributed to the new foreign trade policy announced by the Indian Foreign Minister Goyal, who said that the new policy will be replaced before end-March 2020. Read more...

USD/INR Levels to watch