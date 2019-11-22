Indian Rupee Price News & Forecast: USD/INR suffers fourth day of falls amid hopes from India

USD/INR logs in four-day losing streak amid a ray of optimism from India

USD/INR is weakening for the fourth day in a row as recent government measures from India, coupled with fresh trade/investment news, keep the Asian currency on the front foot. With this, the price drops to 71.70 while heading into the European session on Friday.

In contrast to the trade differences between the United States (US) and China, the US-India trade relations are likely to improve as both parties have recently agreed on equitable market access for a trade deal in recent days. Additionally, increased investments from global bond champions like Advent international, coupled with the hope for further government measures, as it did in recent days, favor the INR. Read more...

USD/INR Technical Analysis

Overview
Today last price 71.6975
Today Daily Change -0.0533
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 71.7508
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3263
Daily SMA50 71.1782
Daily SMA100 70.7786
Daily SMA200 70.2217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.105
Previous Daily Low 71.6995
Previous Weekly High 72.37
Previous Weekly Low 70.97
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8544
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.9501
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.5985
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.4463
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.193
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.004
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.2573
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.4095

 

USD/INR: Bears continue to guard the 71.90 barrier ahead of US data

The Indian rupee rebounded sharply from daily lows of 71.87 against its American counterpart in the European session, as the USD/INR cross now flirts with daily lows near 71.73 regions.  

The renewed buying interest seen in the rupee can be mainly attributed to the new foreign trade policy announced by the Indian Foreign Minister Goyal, who said that the new policy will be replaced before end-March 2020. Read more...

USD/INR Levels to watch

USD/INR

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

