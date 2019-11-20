Indian Rupee Price News & Forecast: USD/INR remains under pressure as US-China tussle dominates Asia

USD/INR: Risk-off may weigh over Indian Rupee
The Indian Rupee (INR) may come under pressure on Wednesday, courtesy of the renewed US-China political tensions and the resulting risk-off tone in the equity markets. The downside, however, may be capped by the Indian government's focus on fiscal prudence. Read more...
Indian Rupee Technical Levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.825
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|71.8305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2372
|Daily SMA50
|71.1575
|Daily SMA100
|70.7191
|Daily SMA200
|70.2134
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.18
|Previous Daily Low
|71.611
|Previous Weekly High
|72.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.97
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.9626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.5677
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.3048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.9987
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.1367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.4428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.7057
USD/INR remains under pressure as US-China tussle dominates Asia
Given the US-China jitters’ negative impact on Asian markets, not to forget the overall risk-tone, the USD/INR pair extends the previous day’s downpour to 71.70 while heading into the European open on Wednesday.
The quote recently came under pressure as negotiators from the United States (US) and China keep jostling over the trade with the latest roadblock being tariff reversal. The US President Donald Trump keeps using threats to push China towards a deal. Read more...
