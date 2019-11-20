Indian Rupee Price News & Forecast: USD/INR remains under pressure as US-China tussle dominates Asia

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/INR: Risk-off may weigh over Indian Rupee

The Indian Rupee (INR) may come under pressure on Wednesday, courtesy of the renewed US-China political tensions and the resulting risk-off tone in the equity markets. The downside, however, may be capped by the Indian government's focus on fiscal prudence. Read more...

Indian Rupee Technical Levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.825
Today Daily Change -0.0055
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 71.8305
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2372
Daily SMA50 71.1575
Daily SMA100 70.7191
Daily SMA200 70.2134
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.18
Previous Daily Low 71.611
Previous Weekly High 72.37
Previous Weekly Low 70.97
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8284
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.9626
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.5677
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.3048
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.9987
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1367
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.4428
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.7057

 

USD/INR remains under pressure as US-China tussle dominates Asia

Given the US-China jitters’ negative impact on Asian markets, not to forget the overall risk-tone, the USD/INR pair extends the previous day’s downpour to 71.70 while heading into the European open on Wednesday.

The quote recently came under pressure as negotiators from the United States (US) and China keep jostling over the trade with the latest roadblock being tariff reversal. The US President Donald Trump keeps using threats to push China towards a deal. Read more...

USD/INR Technical Analysis

additional important levels

