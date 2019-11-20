Indian Rupee Price News & Forecast: USD/INR remains under pressure as US-China tussle dominates Asia

USD/INR: Risk-off may weigh over Indian Rupee

The Indian Rupee (INR) may come under pressure on Wednesday, courtesy of the renewed US-China political tensions and the resulting risk-off tone in the equity markets. The downside, however, may be capped by the Indian government's focus on fiscal prudence. Read more...

Indian Rupee Technical Levels

USD/INR Overview Today last price 71.825 Today Daily Change -0.0055 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 71.8305 Trends Daily SMA20 71.2372 Daily SMA50 71.1575 Daily SMA100 70.7191 Daily SMA200 70.2134 Levels Previous Daily High 72.18 Previous Daily Low 71.611 Previous Weekly High 72.37 Previous Weekly Low 70.97 Previous Monthly High 71.79 Previous Monthly Low 70.6425 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8284 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.9626 Daily Pivot Point S1 71.5677 Daily Pivot Point S2 71.3048 Daily Pivot Point S3 70.9987 Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1367 Daily Pivot Point R2 72.4428 Daily Pivot Point R3 72.7057

USD/INR remains under pressure as US-China tussle dominates Asia

Given the US-China jitters’ negative impact on Asian markets, not to forget the overall risk-tone, the USD/INR pair extends the previous day’s downpour to 71.70 while heading into the European open on Wednesday.

The quote recently came under pressure as negotiators from the United States (US) and China keep jostling over the trade with the latest roadblock being tariff reversal. The US President Donald Trump keeps using threats to push China towards a deal. Read more...

