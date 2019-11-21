Indian Rupee Price News & Forecast: USD/INR mildly positive as Sino row confronts Delhi’s decisions

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/INR Technical Analysis: 10-day EMA keep driving buyers to 72.37/38 supply zone

Yet another U-turn from the 10-day EMA, USD/INR takes the bids to 72.00 during Thursday’s Asian session.

The recovery is also supported by bullish conditions of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which in turn favors further upside for the price.

In doing so, highs marked during late-August and mid-November, around 72.37/38 will be the key to watch as a break of which could escalate the currency pair’s run-up to the yearly top close to 72.65 while highlighting December 2018 peak of 72.82 afterward. Read more…

usdinr chart

USD/INR: Mildly positive as US-China row confronts Indian government measures

With mixed sentiment surrounding the US-China deal keeping the USD on the front-foot, USD/INR finds it hard to extend gains following the Indian government measures. Dollar/rupee stays mildly bid while taking rounds to 71.82 ahead of the European session on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Indian cabinet announced steps to divest five Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) while announcing additional measures, such as a two-year moratorium for telecom companies. Moreover, the  Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) released notifications that could positively affect market investments and solve trading problems. Read more...

 

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.8225
Today Daily Change 0.0435
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 71.779
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2892
Daily SMA50 71.163
Daily SMA100 70.7491
Daily SMA200 70.218
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.1082
Previous Daily Low 71.6455
Previous Weekly High 72.37
Previous Weekly Low 70.97
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8223
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.9315
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.5803
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.3815
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.1175
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.043
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.307
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.5058

 

