Indian Rupee Price News & Forecast: USD/INR mildly positive as Sino row confronts Delhi’s decisions

USD/INR Technical Analysis: 10-day EMA keep driving buyers to 72.37/38 supply zone
Yet another U-turn from the 10-day EMA, USD/INR takes the bids to 72.00 during Thursday’s Asian session.
The recovery is also supported by bullish conditions of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which in turn favors further upside for the price.
In doing so, highs marked during late-August and mid-November, around 72.37/38 will be the key to watch as a break of which could escalate the currency pair’s run-up to the yearly top close to 72.65 while highlighting December 2018 peak of 72.82 afterward. Read more…
USD/INR: Mildly positive as US-China row confronts Indian government measures
With mixed sentiment surrounding the US-China deal keeping the USD on the front-foot, USD/INR finds it hard to extend gains following the Indian government measures. Dollar/rupee stays mildly bid while taking rounds to 71.82 ahead of the European session on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Indian cabinet announced steps to divest five Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) while announcing additional measures, such as a two-year moratorium for telecom companies. Moreover, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) released notifications that could positively affect market investments and solve trading problems. Read more...
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.8225
|Today Daily Change
|0.0435
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|71.779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2892
|Daily SMA50
|71.163
|Daily SMA100
|70.7491
|Daily SMA200
|70.218
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.1082
|Previous Daily Low
|71.6455
|Previous Weekly High
|72.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.97
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.9315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.5803
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.3815
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.1175
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.043
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.307
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.5058
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.1050 amid trade concerns, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, at familiar levels. Doubts that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are weighing on markets. The Fed's minutes have reaffirmed the wait-and-see mode, and the ECB's minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.29 as Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29 as fresh opinion polls continue showing a solid lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Further political headlines are awaited.
USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through
USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check.
XAU/USD is flirting with session lows
Gold prices have been holding steady on Thursday above $1470 supported by concerns that U.S. legislation in Hong Kong could increase tensions between the United States and China and delay an interim trade deal.
Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment
Bitcoin plunges below $8,00, dragging cryptos down. Thursday's trading is marked by a sea of red, without a single downward driver, but with an accumulation of downbeat developments.