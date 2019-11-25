Indian Rupee Price News & Forecast: USD/INR may begin the week on a positive note

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/INR technical analysis: Indian Rupee may begin the week on a positive note

The Indian Rupee will likely post gains on the first trading day of the week, as USD/INR's bounce from 70.55 seems to have run out of steam.

The back-to-back weekly candles with long upper shadows are indicating buyer exhaustion. The shallow bars on the MACD histogram are also echoing similar sentiments. Read more…

usd inr weekly chart

USD/INR fails to recover beyond the 10-day SMA amid cautious optimism in Asia

Following its failure to provide a daily closing beyond 10-day SMA, USD/INR drops to 71.66 while heading into the European open on Monday.

The price seems to have been witnessing downside pressure from the cautious optimism surrounding the Asian markets. The reason could be positive comments from the US President Donald Trump and pro-Democracy candidates leading in Hong Kong’s early election results. 

Also, China's recently announced penalties for intellectual property (IP) theft has been triggering hopes for US-Sino commerce agreement. Read more...

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.6618
Today Daily Change -0.1235
Today Daily Change % -0.17%
Today daily open 71.7853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3736
Daily SMA50 71.1932
Daily SMA100 70.812
Daily SMA200 70.2239
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.9525
Previous Daily Low 71.646
Previous Weekly High 72.18
Previous Weekly Low 71.5715
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8354
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7631
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.6367
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.4881
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.3302
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.9432
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.1011
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.2497

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead

GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 1-week tops, eyeing 109.00 handle

USD/JPY clings to gains near 1-week tops, eyeing 109.00 handle

USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome. 

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day

XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day

Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.

Gold News

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures