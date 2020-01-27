Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR’s rectangle formation remains intact

USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback sidelined vs. rupee, trades above 71.20 level

USD/INR weekly chart

USD/INR is trading in a rectangle consolidation after the 2018 bull market. The market is now holding above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/INR refreshes multi-day top as coronavirus fears portray risk-off in Asia

USD/INR retraces early-day gains to 71.42 during the pre-European session on Monday. That said, the pair rose to 71.63, fresh highs since January 08 during the Asian session as traders rushed to the US dollar while seeking safety from China’s coronavirus contagion.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.4625
Today Daily Change 0.1455
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 71.317
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2308
Daily SMA50 71.2826
Daily SMA100 71.2185
Daily SMA200 70.5602
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.52
Previous Daily Low 71.08
Previous Weekly High 71.52
Previous Weekly Low 71.038
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2481
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.3519
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.0913
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.8657
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.6513
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.5313
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.7457
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.9713

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

