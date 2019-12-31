Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR under pressure amid Indian govt/banking measures

USD/INR: Under pressure amid Indian government/banking measures

USD/INR drops to 71.25 while heading into the European session on Tuesday. The pair keeps the losses rolling for the second day in a row as the Indian government announces measures to ward off fears of economic weakness while the country’s largest lender also contributes to the move.

Indian Finance Ministry recently announced changes to the limits that government ministries and departments can spend from the total financial budget. As per the new rules, the maximum spending capacity is 25% versus 33% prior to the last quarter of the financial year.

