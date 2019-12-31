Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR under pressure amid Indian govt/banking measures

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/INR: Under pressure amid Indian government/banking measures

USD/INR drops to 71.25 while heading into the European session on Tuesday. The pair keeps the losses rolling for the second day in a row as the Indian government announces measures to ward off fears of economic weakness while the country’s largest lender also contributes to the move.

Indian Finance Ministry recently announced changes to the limits that government ministries and departments can spend from the total financial budget. As per the new rules, the maximum spending capacity is 25% versus 33% prior to the last quarter of the financial year.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.2535
Today Daily Change -0.0655
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 71.319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.1233
Daily SMA50 71.2527
Daily SMA100 71.3019
Daily SMA200 70.3676
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.5675
Previous Daily Low 71.2565
Previous Weekly High 71.5725
Previous Weekly Low 71.04
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.3753
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4487
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1945
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.8835
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.5055
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.692
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.8165

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

