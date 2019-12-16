Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR staged a decisive recovery

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/INR clings to modest daily gains despite failing to break above 71

Boosted by the USD's impressive performance on Friday, the USD/INR staged a decisive recovery but registered weekly losses for the second straight week.

USD/INR extends the bounce to test 71.00 on dovish RBI’s Das

Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Indian central bank, Governor and MPC Chair Shaktikanta Das said that there is space for further policy action to support growth but the timing needs to be optimum to maximize the impact.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.917
Today Daily Change 0.2275
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 70.6895
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3941
Daily SMA50 71.2481
Daily SMA100 71.1887
Daily SMA200 70.2551
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 70.97
Previous Daily Low 70.485
Previous Weekly High 71.2852
Previous Weekly Low 70.328
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.7847
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.6703
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.4597
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.2298
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.9747
Daily Pivot Point R1 70.9447
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.1998
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.4297

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

