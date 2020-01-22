Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR slips from two-week top to 71.20 as Indian markets recover early-day losses

India’s TradeMin: India working on ways to have fairer, equitable terms in trade relations

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is working on ways to have fairer and more equitable terms in trade relationships with various countries.

Key Quotes (via Reuters): “Called for greater cooperation among various nations to realise the huge growth prospects in the Indian Ocean region and also for tackling the important issue of climate change.

USD/INR slips from two-week top to 71.20 as Indian markets recover early-day losses

USD/INR declines to 71.20 ahead of the European session on Wednesday. That said, the pair pulls back from a two-week high of 71.44, flashed early-day, amid the recovery in the Indian equities. The quote seems to ignore pessimism surrounding China and the US while also ignoring recent warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Indian markets opened slightly under pressure due to the outbreak of coronavirus and Chinese efforts to tame the same. However, upbeat performance results by the domestic companies and Singapore Nifty help the headline BSE SENSEX to mark 0.20% gains to 41,400 by the press time.

