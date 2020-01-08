Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR retraces from four-month top to 72.00 amid geopolitical plays

USD/INR: Rupee stuck on a bearish trend

Analysts at MUFG Bank, forecast the USD/INR pair will trade at 72.50 in the first quarter and at 72.75 during the second quarter. They see India’s growth concerns unlikely to dissipate.

Key Quotes: “The Indian rupee was one of the only three major Asia ex-Japan currencies (others being the Korean won and Chinese yuan) to depreciate against the dollar in 2019. The rupee’s decline was largely driven by domestic factors, namely deteriorating economic growth and financial sector woes. Latest available data show real GDP growth averaged 5.1% between Q1-3 2019, which is the weakest growth rate since Q1-3 2009 due to a sharp slowdown in private consumption.

USD/INR retraces from four-month top to 72.00 amid geopolitical plays

USD/INR consolidates gains to 72.00 while heading into the European open on Wednesday. The pair initially rose to a four-month high of 72.57 as Iran attacked the US airbases in Baghdad. Though, buyers booked profits as the US President said, “All is Well!”

Iran’s attack on two US military bases in Iraq triggered the market’s rush to risk-safety during the early Asian session. The Middle East nation announced it as retaliation to the US killing of Quads Force leader Qasem Soleimani.

