Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR retraces from four-month top to 72.00 amid geopolitical plays

Analysts at MUFG Bank, forecast the USD/INR pair will trade at 72.50 in the first quarter and at 72.75 during the second quarter. They see India’s growth concerns unlikely to dissipate.
Key Quotes: “The Indian rupee was one of the only three major Asia ex-Japan currencies (others being the Korean won and Chinese yuan) to depreciate against the dollar in 2019. The rupee’s decline was largely driven by domestic factors, namely deteriorating economic growth and financial sector woes. Latest available data show real GDP growth averaged 5.1% between Q1-3 2019, which is the weakest growth rate since Q1-3 2009 due to a sharp slowdown in private consumption.
USD/INR retraces from four-month top to 72.00 amid geopolitical plays
USD/INR consolidates gains to 72.00 while heading into the European open on Wednesday. The pair initially rose to a four-month high of 72.57 as Iran attacked the US airbases in Baghdad. Though, buyers booked profits as the US President said, “All is Well!”
Iran’s attack on two US military bases in Iraq triggered the market’s rush to risk-safety during the early Asian session. The Middle East nation announced it as retaliation to the US killing of Quads Force leader Qasem Soleimani.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.0175
|Today Daily Change
|0.0640
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|71.9535
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.204
|Daily SMA50
|71.3357
|Daily SMA100
|71.3127
|Daily SMA200
|70.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.0426
|Previous Daily Low
|71.6675
|Previous Weekly High
|72.0638
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.1005
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8993
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.8108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.7331
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.5128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.358
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.1082
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.4833
USD/JPY stalls recovery near 108.50 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation
USD/JPY stalls its recovery below 108.50, although it holds above 108.00 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation after no US casualties were reported in the attacks, and especially after US President Trump said 'All is well', in response to the attacks.
AUD/USD turns green and eyes 0.6900 on risk recovery
AUD/USD has turned positive with risk sentiment recovering significantly for hopes for a de-escalation of US-Iran tensions. The US troops suffered no casualties. President Trump tweeted out confirming negligible damage from Iran's attacks.
Hitting the pause button
US official tells AP that there have been very few, if any, casualties of Iran's missile attacks on the airbase in Iraq, which might allow cooler heads to prevail for the time being. Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif says Iran has "concluded proportionate measures" and is not seeking war.
Oil trims gains on reports stating no US casualties in Iran attack
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is trimming gains as prospects of a full-blown US-Iran military conflict have weakened with reports stating zero US casualties in Iran's attack on American bases in Iraq conducted early Wednesday.
GBP/USD extends losses to 1.3115 following dovish comments from BOE’s Carney
GBP/USD steps into Wednesday’s Asian session by stretching the previous day’s losses to the low of 1.3114, at 1.3117 by the press time. The pair declined from the high of 1.3213 on Tuesday amid broad USD recovery, political jitters in the UK.