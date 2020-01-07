Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR remains trapped in a contracting triangle

India plans to cut spending to curb deficit

Citing three Indian government sources early Tuesday, Reuters reported that the Indian government is likely to cut spending for the current fiscal year by as much as 2 trillion Indian rupees as it faces one of the biggest deficits in the recent years. A 2 trillion-rupee reduction would be about a 7% cut in total spending planned for the year.

One of the official said: “But with a revenue shortfall of about 2.5 trillion rupees, the government has little choice to keep its deficit within acceptable limits”.

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Remains trapped in a contracting triangle

USD/INR remains trapped in a contracting triangle on the weekly chart. The US-Iran tensions put a strong bid under the greenback on Monday, lifting the USD/INR pair to 72.12, the highest level since mid-November.

The pair, however, failed to take out 72.12 – the upper edge of the resistance – and closed at 71.8630.

A weekly close or consecutive daily closes above 72.12 are needed to confirm breakout or continuation of the rally from the low of 68.8430 reached in July 2019. A breakout will likely fuel a quick move above 73.00.

