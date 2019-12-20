Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR remains near weekly highs but rally faces resistance

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/INR upside pressure eases, still remains above 71.00

The USD/INR rose earlier today to 71.25, reaching the highest level since December 6 but the pulled back. The area around 71.20 is offering resistance to the US dollar that is showing signs of exahustion after rising during five consecutive days.

Read more...

USD/INR sits at nine-day tops near 71.25 ahead of US data

USD/INR extends its recent upbeat momentum, having hit fresh nine-day highs of 71.26 last minutes, mainly driven by the weakness in the Indian rupee.

Read more...

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.0435
Today Daily Change -0.1565
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 71.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2365
Daily SMA50 71.2417
Daily SMA100 71.2687
Daily SMA200 70.2844
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.38
Previous Daily Low 70.8755
Previous Weekly High 71.2852
Previous Weekly Low 70.328
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.1873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.0682
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.9237
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.6473
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.4192
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4282
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.6563
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.9327

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1100

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1100

US GDP confirmed at 2.1% in Q3 exacerbated the pair’s decline now trading at fresh weekly lows. Profit-taking ahead of the winter holidays should keep the dollar underpinned throughout the day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Recovery stalls below 1.3050 amid upbeat UK GDP, ahead of Brexit vote

GBP/USD: Recovery stalls below 1.3050 amid upbeat UK GDP, ahead of Brexit vote

The GBP/USD pair extends its recovery and tests the 1.3050 level after the UK Q3 Final GDP data bettered expectations, with +0.4% QoQ. Focus remains on the House of Commons’ vote on the UK PM’s Johnson's Brexit bill.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!

Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.

Read more

Gold stages modest rebound to $1480 area

Gold stages modest rebound to $1480 area

The XAU/USD pair erased its daily losses in the last hour and turned positive on the day near $1480. However, the broad-based USD strength in the early American trading hours suggests that the pair could struggle to continue to push higher.

Gold News

USD/JPY remains depressed, down little around 109.30 region

USD/JPY remains depressed, down little around 109.30 region

The greenback remained on the defensive against its Japanese counterpart and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous session's late rebound from weekly lows.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures