Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR probes three-week winning streak, heavy below longer-term resistance trendline

India's fiscal flexibility hindered by high debt burden, weak debt affordability
Moody’s Investors Service is out with another report on Wednesday, this time on the Indian economic assessment, given the country’s high debt burden. Key Quotes: “India's fiscal flexibility hindered by high debt burden, weak debt affordability.
India's debt burden will rise unless nominal GDP growth increases durably above 11%. Assume India real GDP growth at 6.3% in FY21 from rates of sub-5%, keep debt burden stable around 70% of GDP. High India debt burden, weak debt affordability would constrain the capacity to implement social, infra investment.”
USD/INR Technical Analysis: Probes three-week winning streak, heavy below longer-term resistance trendline
USD/INR stays modestly changed to 71.48 amid the initial Indian session on Thursday. The pair dropped towards retesting the weekly low of 71.35, flashed yesterday, as taking rounds to 71.38 at the open. However, mild recoveries could be spotted after a heavy fall the previous.
Even so, the pair stays on the back foot while reversing from a downward sloping trend line since mid-December 2018, also observing the declines below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of October 2018 to July 2019 fall.
