Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR Probes three-week winning streak, heavy below 72.57

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Slips below 100-day SMA, over 1-week lows
The USD/INR cross extended the previous session's sharp intraday pullback from early September swing high and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second consecutive day.
The overnight slide below the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 68.25-72.63 was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and some follow-through weakness through the mid-European session.
The pair has now slipped below 100-day SMA and is currently hovering around the 71.25-20 strong horizontal support, which if broken should open the room for a further near-term downside.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have been losing traction, rather started drifting into the negative territory and support prospects for an extension of the ongoing corrective slide. Read more...
USD/INR Technical Analysis: Probes three-week winning streak, heavy below 72.57
USD/INR stays modestly changed to 71.48 amid the initial Indian session on Thursday. The pair dropped towards retesting the weekly low of 71.35, flashed yesterday, as taking rounds to 71.38 at the open. However, mild recoveries could be spotted after a heavy fall the previous.
Even so, the pair stays on the back foot while reversing from a downward sloping trend line since mid-December 2018, also observing the declines below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of October 2018 to July 2019 fall.
With this, USD/INR prices are likely to keep the losses while targeting 71.00 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 70.80. However, an upward sloping trend line since July 2019, near 70.72, can cure the pair’s further weakness ahead of 70.00 psychological magnet. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes toward 1.30 after Carney's dovish speech
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, the lowest in 2020. The BOE's Carney said that weakness could trigger a prompt response by the bank, hinting at rate cuts. Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on the pound.
EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, upbeat German Industrial data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations with 1.1% in November. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm and the greenback is gaining ground.
Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions
Ethereum is playing on the edge as it projects a good year. The market is in fear mode despite the distance from the 2018 lows. 2020 could be the year of the Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.
WTI struggles for direction around $60.00
Prices of the barrel of West Texas Intermediate remains under pressure and are gyrating around the key $60.00 mark on Thursday.
USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone.