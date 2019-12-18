Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR - On a four-day winning streak amid hopes of tax relief

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Rising wedge on hourly chart

USD/INR's bounce from the Dec. 13 low of 70.44 to Tuesday's high of 71.16 has taken the shape of a rising wedge pattern on the hourly line chart

A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher lows and higher highs. The converging nature of the trendliens indicates bullish exhaustion. As a result, rising wedge breakdown is considered a bearish reversal sign. 

Read more...

USD/INR

USD/INR: On a four-day winning streak amid hopes of tax relief, geopolitical chaos

USD/INR extends its retreat from the four-month lows while trading around 71.10 during early Wednesday. The pair have recently benefited from downbeat catalysts, geopolitical factors concerning India while the broad USD strength has also added strength to the quote.

The unrest over the citizenship bill in the Indian capital Delhi could be considered as the initial drawback for the pair. However, the major blow might have come from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief Economic Gita Gopinath’s comments that the IMF will revise estimates for India’s economic growth in January, which will be a significant downward cut over the previous estimate. Read More...

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.0695
Today Daily Change 0.0373
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 71.0322
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3029
Daily SMA50 71.2396
Daily SMA100 71.2317
Daily SMA200 70.2685
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.179
Previous Daily Low 70.8385
Previous Weekly High 71.2852
Previous Weekly Low 70.328
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0489
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.9686
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.8541
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.6761
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.5136
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.1946
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.3571
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.5351

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD holds on to recovery above 1.3100 on UK CPI

GBP/USD holds on to recovery above 1.3100 on UK CPI

Having slumped the heaviest in 13 months, GBP/USD keeps its recovery mode intact above 1.3100 following the upbeat UK annualized CPI data. No-deal Brexit fears and broad USD recovery remain a drag on the spot.  

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD off lows, still capped by 1.1150 post-upbeat German IFO

EUR/USD off lows, still capped by 1.1150 post-upbeat German IFO

The EUR/USD pair fails to benefit from upbeat German IFO Business Survey and holds its range below 1.1150, as broad-based US dollar strength amid trade deal uncertainty continues to cap the upside.

EUR/USD News

Market sell-off or a winter selling season

Market sell-off or a winter selling season

The day's headlines focus on finding culprits for recent falls along with the crypto board. In my opinion, excuses should not be sought. The current movement develops within a purely technical story, and pointing out any given reason can help us dramatize the moment.

Read more

Gold edges higher to $1480 region amid reviving safe-haven demand

Gold edges higher to $1480 region amid reviving safe-haven demand

Gold lacked any firm near-term directional bias and remained confined well within this week's narrow trading band below the $1480 region.

Gold News

USD/JPY remains depressed, just below mid-109.00s

USD/JPY remains depressed, just below mid-109.00s

The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range around mid-109.00s.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures