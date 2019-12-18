Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR on a four-day winning streak amid hopes of tax relief

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Rising wedge on hourly chart

USD/INR's bounce from the Dec. 13 low of 70.44 to Tuesday's high of 71.16 has taken the shape of a rising wedge pattern on the hourly line chart.

A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher lows and higher highs. The converging nature of the trendliens indicates bullish exhaustion. As a result, rising wedge breakdown is considered a bearish reversal sign.

USD/INR: On a four-day winning streak amid hopes of tax relief, geopolitical chaos

USD/INR extends its retreat from the four-month lows while trading around 71.10 during early Wednesday. The pair have recently benefited from downbeat catalysts, geopolitical factors concerning India while the broad USD strength has also added strength to the quote.

The unrest over the citizenship bill in the Indian capital Delhi could be considered as the initial drawback for the pair. However, the major blow might have come from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief Economic Gita Gopinath’s comments that the IMF will revise estimates for India’s economic growth in January, which will be a significant downward cut over the previous estimate.

