Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR on a four-day winning streak amid hopes of tax relief

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Rising wedge on hourly chart
USD/INR's bounce from the Dec. 13 low of 70.44 to Tuesday's high of 71.16 has taken the shape of a rising wedge pattern on the hourly line chart.
A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher lows and higher highs. The converging nature of the trendliens indicates bullish exhaustion. As a result, rising wedge breakdown is considered a bearish reversal sign.
USD/INR: On a four-day winning streak amid hopes of tax relief, geopolitical chaos
USD/INR extends its retreat from the four-month lows while trading around 71.10 during early Wednesday. The pair have recently benefited from downbeat catalysts, geopolitical factors concerning India while the broad USD strength has also added strength to the quote.
The unrest over the citizenship bill in the Indian capital Delhi could be considered as the initial drawback for the pair. However, the major blow might have come from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief Economic Gita Gopinath’s comments that the IMF will revise estimates for India’s economic growth in January, which will be a significant downward cut over the previous estimate.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.084
|Today Daily Change
|0.0518
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|71.0322
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.3029
|Daily SMA50
|71.2396
|Daily SMA100
|71.2317
|Daily SMA200
|70.2685
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.179
|Previous Daily Low
|70.8385
|Previous Weekly High
|71.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.328
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0489
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.9686
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.8541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.6761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.5136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.1946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.3571
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.5351
