Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR mildly positive near 71.00 with eyes on macros

There is room for the RBI to deliver one more rate cut in June

Rini Sen and Sanjay Mathur from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) cite the latest pick-up in consumption and activity indicators from India to anticipate a constrained recovery. The duo also expects a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but cites the government’s fiscal limitations as the barrier.

Key quotes: "The pick-up in consumption indicators, which we highlighted last month, has now expanded to some activity indicators. While noteworthy, we do not envisage a robust recovery in the near term. Financial sector problems and excess capacity preclude a strong rebound."

USD/INR: Mildly positive near 71.00 with eyes on macros

Despite pulling back from the intra-day high of 71.30, USD/INR stays positive while taking rounds to 71.07 during the pre-European session on Monday. The pair initially benefited from the optimism surrounding Asian economies, led by China, but fails to conquer the broad US dollar strength amid domestic challenges to India.

India’s former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg recently showed concerns while saying that the government's tax collection is likely to fall short of its estimate by Rs 2.5 lakh crore or 1.2% of GDP in 2019-20. Time to junk DDT (dividend distribution tax) and reform personal income tax.”

