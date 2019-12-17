Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR Mildly positive amid USD pullback, doubts over phase-one optimism

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Bull reversal confirmed, but 10-day MA is still trending south

USD/INR's daily chart is reporting a bullish reversal pattern, even so, the pair may have a tough time scaling 71.00, as a key average is still trending south.

The pair closed Monday with 0.37% gains at 70.91, validating Friday's big bullish inverted hammer candle. That candlestick pattern indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side.

USD/INR: Mildly positive amid USD pullback, doubts over phase-one optimism

USD/INR trades near 70.95 as the Indian markets open for trading on Tuesday. The pair carries the three-day-old recovery amid fresh concerns surrounding the US-China trade relations and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) dovish stand.

The phase-one deal between the United States (US) and China is up for various alterations and the final reading will also need multiple agreements. The same disappoints Chinese businesses and former policymakers as per the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

