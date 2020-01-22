Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR lost its traction and fell to a daily low of 71.069

USD/INR posts small daily losses, steadies above 71

After touching its highest level since January 9th at 71.26 earlier in the day, the USD/INR pair lost its traction and fell to a daily low of 71.069 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on a daily basis at 71.105.

USD/INR Price Analysis: Early uptick failed to find acceptance above 100-day SMA

The USD/INR cross failed to capitalize on its early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from near two-week tops. The pair continued with its struggle to sustain above 100-day SMA, around the 71.30 region and has now eroded a major part of the previous session's modest uptick.

