Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR lost its traction and fell to a daily low of 71.069

USD/INR posts small daily losses, steadies above 71

After touching its highest level since January 9th at 71.26 earlier in the day, the USD/INR pair lost its traction and fell to a daily low of 71.069 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on a daily basis at 71.105.

USD/INR Price Analysis: Early uptick failed to find acceptance above 100-day SMA

The USD/INR cross failed to capitalize on its early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from near two-week tops. The pair continued with its struggle to sustain above 100-day SMA, around the 71.30 region and has now eroded a major part of the previous session's modest uptick.

Overview
Today last price 71.0991
Today Daily Change -0.1454
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 71.2445
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2389
Daily SMA50 71.3233
Daily SMA100 71.2366
Daily SMA200 70.5324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.376
Previous Daily Low 71.0275
Previous Weekly High 71.27
Previous Weekly Low 70.5875
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2429
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1606
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.056
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.8675
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7075
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4045
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5645
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.753

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

