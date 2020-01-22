Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR lost its traction and fell to a daily low of 71.069

USD/INR posts small daily losses, steadies above 71
After touching its highest level since January 9th at 71.26 earlier in the day, the USD/INR pair lost its traction and fell to a daily low of 71.069 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on a daily basis at 71.105.
USD/INR Price Analysis: Early uptick failed to find acceptance above 100-day SMA
The USD/INR cross failed to capitalize on its early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from near two-week tops. The pair continued with its struggle to sustain above 100-day SMA, around the 71.30 region and has now eroded a major part of the previous session's modest uptick.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.0991
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1454
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|71.2445
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2389
|Daily SMA50
|71.3233
|Daily SMA100
|71.2366
|Daily SMA200
|70.5324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.376
|Previous Daily Low
|71.0275
|Previous Weekly High
|71.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.5875
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.2429
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.1606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.8675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7075
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.4045
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.5645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.753
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
