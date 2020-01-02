Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR looks heavy after failed breakout

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Looks heavy after failed breakout

USD/INR is operating on slippery grounds and could revisit the psychological support of 71.00.

The currency pair on Wednesday dived out of a contracting triangle on the 4-hour chart, confirming a bearish reversal or an end of the bounce from the Dec. 13 lows near 70.78.

USD/INR to trade in a fairly narrow range – ANZ

ANZ analysts point out that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) FX intervention has become a powerful wedge between a relatively weak INR performance and a solid balance of payments (BoP) position.

