Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR looks for clear direction below six-week-old resistance trend line

USD/INR looks for clear direction below six-week-old resistance trend line

USD/INR seesaws around 71.30 ahead of the European session on Friday. The pair have recently been benefited from the comparative strength of the US treasury yields to the Indian ones, not to forget doubts over the Indian economy and political pessimism. In doing so, the quote stays below a downward sloping trend line since mid-October.

The recent uptick in the US treasury yields could be attributed to the positive signals concerning the US-China phase-one trade deal.

