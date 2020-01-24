USD/INR: Slips from fresh three-week high near 71.50, eyes on coronavirus risk

USD/INR declines to 71.25, after rising to the three-week-top of 71.51, ahead of the European session on Friday. While the broad US dollar strength favors the pair’s broad recovery since the middle of the month, the recent pullback could have taken clues from the domestic measures that the Indian government plans to introduce.

The US dollar strength could be attributed to the risk-off moves that have recently gained momentum based on China’s outbreak of coronavirus. The lethal humanly transmitted virus has crossed national boundaries to Sydney and Japan whereas its death toll rose beyond 25 so far. Read more...

Following an early uptick to two-week tops, the USD/INR cross witnessed a modest intraday pullback and now seems to have stabilized near 100-day SMA.

Acceptance above the said region should inspire bullish traders and pave the way for an extension of the recent bounce from the very important 200-day SMA.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have managed to maintain a mildly bullish bias, albeit seemed struggling to gain any meaningful positive momentum.

