Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR - Greenback reverses down vs. Indian rupee, trades near 71.40 level

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Drops to weekly lows, around 71.70-65 region
The USD/INR pair retreated farther from four-month tops set earlier this Wednesday and dropped to the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the 71.70 region in the last hour.
The pair has repeatedly struggled to find acceptance above the 72.35-40 supply zone and remained well within a multi-month-old trading range, forming a rectangle on the daily chart.
The intraday pullback has now dragged the pair to the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 70.33-72.57 recent move up, which is followed by strong horizontal support near mid-70.00s.
The latter coincides with 50% Fibo. and 50-day SMA support near the 70.30 region, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further decline. Read more...
USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback reverses down vs. Indian rupee, trades near 71.40 level
USD/INR is trading in a rectangle consolidation while above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/INR daily chart
The spot is trading in a rectangle formation while in the 70.40-72.40 range as it is holding above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). As the market is rejecting the 72.65 level and reversing from the highs, the spot could extend its downfall after a break of the 71.20 support. Further down, lies the 70.40 level. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6870 after Wednesday’s Doji, eyes on Aussie/China data
AUD/USD stops the previous fall after posting a trend reversal candlestick formation at the end of Wednesday. The de-escalation of the US-Iran tension confronted the earlier tension trades. Aussie trade balance, China CPI/PPI are in the spotlight.
USD/JPY: Greenback runs up and trades near 109.00 handle
The spot reached the 109.00 handle and is now finding support just above it and the main SMAs. As the bulls are in control the market can try to push higher towards 109.50 and 109.90 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Do manufacturing and service PMIs depict the same US economy?
Sentiment and activity indexes in the services sector rose in December as the pending trade deal with China set the stage for an improved US economy in the first half of the year.
WTI holds steady below $60bbls, focus on OPEC+ cuts
Oil prices plunged on Wed, with only a modest rebound in recent trade following reports of rockets hitting Green Zone in Baghdad. Oil was reversing the spike in yesterday's Asia trading after Trump downplayed Iran's missile attack against US forces in Iraq.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.