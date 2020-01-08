Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR - Greenback reverses down vs. Indian rupee, trades near 71.40 level

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Drops to weekly lows, around 71.70-65 region

The USD/INR pair retreated farther from four-month tops set earlier this Wednesday and dropped to the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the 71.70 region in the last hour.

The pair has repeatedly struggled to find acceptance above the 72.35-40 supply zone and remained well within a multi-month-old trading range, forming a rectangle on the daily chart.

The intraday pullback has now dragged the pair to the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 70.33-72.57 recent move up, which is followed by strong horizontal support near mid-70.00s.

The latter coincides with 50% Fibo. and 50-day SMA support near the 70.30 region, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further decline. Read more...

USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback reverses down vs. Indian rupee, trades near 71.40 level

USD/INR is trading in a rectangle consolidation while above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/INR daily chart

The spot is trading in a rectangle formation while in the 70.40-72.40 range as it is holding above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). As the market is rejecting the 72.65 level and reversing from the highs, the spot could extend its downfall after a break of the 71.20 support. Further down, lies the 70.40 level. Read more...