Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR firmer amid trade optimism

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Seesaws between 8-day-old resistance trendline, 21-day EMA
USD/INR takes the bids to 71.84, also crossing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September month downpour, during early Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote stays between an eight-day-old falling resistance line and a 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
However, upbeat conditions of the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate the underlying strength of the momentum, which in turn increases the odds of pair’s rise to the monthly top near 72.37 on the break of 71.95 trend line resistance. Read more…
USD/INR: Rupee opens firmer amid trade optimism, RBI rate cut calls
The USD/INR pair is seen on the back foot near four-day lows of 71.609, starting out this Tuesday’s business, as the rupee benefits from the rise in its Chinese peers on fresh trade talks momentum. Both US and Chinese top trade negotiators held a phone call earlier today and reached a trade consensus on resolving the issues.
Moreover, the strength in the rupee can be attributed to rising hopes of fresh stimulus from the Indian government to counter a slowdown in the economy. According to a report in The Economic Times, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the finance ministry are actively contemplating a one-time loan recast for real estate developers and have sought the view of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the matter, per Reuters. Read more...
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.6675
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|71.6651
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.4193
|Daily SMA50
|71.1927
|Daily SMA100
|70.8424
|Daily SMA200
|70.2252
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.8775
|Previous Daily Low
|71.6102
|Previous Weekly High
|72.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.5715
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.7123
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.7754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.5577
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.4504
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.2905
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.825
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.9849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.0922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.10 amid trade headlines, Powell's optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, within familiar ranges. US and Chinese officials held a phone call and are making progress. Fed Chair Powell sees the US economy as "glass more than half full."
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid contradicting election polls
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, marginally lower. One opinion poll showed a narrow 7% lead for the Conservatives while another printed 19%.
USD/JPY surrenders early gains to 2-week tops, slides back below 109.00 handle
US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD/JPY pair once again struggled to find acceptance above 200-day SMA.
XAU/USD licking wounds at key levels, eyeing bull RSI divergence
The recovery could be extended further, possibly to $1,457-$1,460, as the hourly chart is reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index and MACD histogram.
Aussie jumps to 0.6800 after RBA’s Lowe says QE is “not on our agenda” at this point
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe is out on the wires saying QE is "not on our agenda" at this point, Aussie hits fresh session highs.