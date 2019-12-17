Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR fails to resist once again above 71.00 amid trade skepticism

USD/INR: Mildly positive amid USD pullback, doubts over phase-one optimism

USD/INR trades near 70.95 as the Indian markets open for trading on Tuesday. The pair carries the three-day-old recovery amid fresh concerns surrounding the US-China trade relations and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) dovish stand.

The phase-one deal between the United States (US) and China is up for various alterations and the final reading will also need multiple agreements. The same disappoints Chinese businesses and former policymakers as per the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

USD/INR fails to resist once again above 71.00 amid trade skepticism

USD/INR failed another attempt above the 71 handle, as the Indian rupee was rescued by increased foreign fund inflows into the local equities.

The Indian benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE index hit fresh record highs, tracking gains in their Asian and Wall Street counterparts, in light of the optimism over US-China trade resolution.

However, the retreat in the spot appears limit as the Asian currency will likely remain under pressure amid doubts over the trade deal details that face Beijing’s reticence.

