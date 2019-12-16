Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR extends the bounce to test 71.00 on dovish RBI’s Das

India: Some green shoots – ANZ

ANZ analysts note that India’s early data for November combined with October data show some green shoots.

Key Quotes

“The bulk of the good news, however, comes from consumption indicators even as activity and investment indices remain weak.”

“Overall, we remain cautious on a material improvement in growth in H2 FY20. We will await another set of monthly data to ascertain if a recovery is actually taking shape or whether it is temporary.”

“As the economy has yet to show any gains from easing in monetary policy, fiscal policy will need to do much of the heavy lifting for growth.” Read more...

USD/INR extends the bounce to test 71.00 on dovish RBI’s Das

Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Indian central bank, Governor and MPC Chair Shaktikanta Das said that there is space for further policy action to support growth but the timing needs to be optimum to maximize the impact.

“While taking a pause, we very carefully and very definitely said there is space for further monetary policy action but the timing will have to be decided in a manner that its impact is optimum and the impact is maximized," he added.

Earlier this month, the RBI surprised markets by leaving the key rate unchanged at a level that is the lowest in a decade. However, markets have already priced in a rate cut at its February monetary policy meeting. Read more...