Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR extends previous losses amid broad USD weakness

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Focus on today's close
USD/INR created a Doji candle on Wednesday, signaling indecision in the market place. The Doji has invalidated the immediate bullish view put forward by the hammer candle created on Dec. 13 and made Thursday's close pivotal.
The recent lows near 70.44 could come into play if the pair ends Thursday below 70.91 (Wednesday's low), confirming a bearish Doji reversal. A close above Wednesday's high of 71.16 would imply a continuation of the rally from 70.44.
USD/INR extends previous losses amid broad USD weakness
USD/INR has to bear the burden of broad US Dollar (USD) weakness as it declines to 70.97 while heading into the European session on Thursday.
The quote previously benefited from the record surge in the Indian equity markets, backed by expectations of further government measures, coupled with the positive headlines concerning the US-China trade relations.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.9365
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0647
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|71.0012
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.264
|Daily SMA50
|71.237
|Daily SMA100
|71.2498
|Daily SMA200
|70.2751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.275
|Previous Daily Low
|70.895
|Previous Weekly High
|71.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.328
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0402
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.1298
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.8391
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.6771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.4591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.4371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.5991
