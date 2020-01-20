Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR edged higher for the third consecutive session on Monday

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/INR Price Analysis: Holds steady above 71.00 handle, lacks follow-through

The USD/INR cross edged higher for the third consecutive session on Monday and built on its recent bounce from one-month lows, or the very important 200-day SMA.

USD/INR hits fresh six-day highs above 71.00 amid firmer USD, oil

USD/INR extended last week’s recovery momentum into Monday, as the bulls reached a new six-day high at 71.295 before entering a phase of consolidation just above the 71 level.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.0275
Today Daily Change -0.0111
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 71.0386
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2488
Daily SMA50 71.3455
Daily SMA100 71.2548
Daily SMA200 70.516
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.27
Previous Daily Low 70.89
Previous Weekly High 71.27
Previous Weekly Low 70.5875
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.1248
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.0352
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.8624
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.6862
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.4824
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.2424
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.4462
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.6224

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

