Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR drops to weekly lows, around 71.70-65 region

USD/INR: Indian rupee recovers, but not out of the woods yet

USD/INR gapped higher for the third day in a row this Wednesday, as the rally in oil prices escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions continued to undermine the sentiment around the Indian rupee.

Thereafter, the spot advances further and retested two-month highs at 72.125. The 72.12 - key resistance of the weekly chart contracting triangle continued to emerge as a tough nut to crack and knocked-off the rates to 71.90 region, where it now wavers.

The INR bulls look to close in the bearish opening gap, as the black gold reverses a major part of its rally to 8.5-month highs. Oil rallied hard after news hit the wires that Iran fired missiles on the US airbases in Iraq, in an attempt to retaliate against the major US escalation. Read more...

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Drops to weekly lows, around 71.70-65 region

The USD/INR pair retreated farther from four-month tops set earlier this Wednesday and dropped to the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the 71.70 region in the last hour.

The pair has repeatedly struggled to find acceptance above the 72.35-40 supply zone and remained well within a multi-month-old trading range, forming a rectangle on the daily chart.

The intraday pullback has now dragged the pair to the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 70.33-72.57 recent move up, which is followed by strong horizontal support near mid-70.00s.

The latter coincides with 50% Fibo. and 50-day SMA support near the 70.30 region, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further decline. Read more...