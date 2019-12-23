Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR consolidates near multi-day tops above 71.00

USD/INR benefits from the US-China trade optimism, political tension prevails

USD/INR traders cheer the weekend news, surrounding the US-China trade deal, as the pair rises to 71.16 amid the initial trading hours of Indian market’s open on Monday.

The US President Donald Trump crossed wires, via Reuters, over the weekend while confirming a breakthrough in the trade discussion with China. The Republican leader also signaled the formal signing of the phase-one deal in the near future. Read more...

USD/INR consolidates near multi-day tops above 71.00

USD/INR has entered a phase of consolidation near nine-day highs of 71.257 reached last Friday, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the key US macro data release. At the time of writing, the spot trades +0.20% at 71.185, having hit daily highs of 71.243 last hour.

The rupee is offered some temporary reprieve from reduced dollar sales by the foreign banks and retreat in oil prices from multi-month highs. Further, the latest US-China trade optimism following US President Trump’s comments lifts the sentiment around the Asian currencies, in turn helping limit the INR declines. Read more...