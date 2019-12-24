Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR consolidates gains to 71.20 amid a lack of major drivers

USD/INR consolidates gains to 71.20 amid a lack of major drivers

USD/INR seesaws around 71.20 as the Indian markets open for trading on Tuesday. The pair earlier benefited from the downbeat US data and doubts over phase-one optimism. Even so, the recent headlines from China fail to register major moves amid a year-end holiday mood.

China’s Global Times spread various worrisome headlines that doubt future trade/political relations between the US and Beijing.

Global Growth Falling: First China, Now India

The central banks’ job of keeping this big, fat ugly bubble going is just going to get harder. Not only are they fighting record debt and falling demographic trends in the developed world – with my hierarchy of indicators all pointing down – they are fighting record debt in the emerging world and slowing growth there near-term, despite favorable longer-term demographic trends.

For 2018, the growth rates in the leading emerging countries were lower than we’ve seen for a long time: China 6%, Indonesia 5%, and India 4.7%.

