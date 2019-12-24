Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR consolidates gains to 71.20 amid a lack of major drivers

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/INR consolidates gains to 71.20 amid a lack of major drivers

USD/INR seesaws around 71.20 as the Indian markets open for trading on Tuesday. The pair earlier benefited from the downbeat US data and doubts over phase-one optimism. Even so, the recent headlines from China fail to register major moves amid a year-end holiday mood.

China’s Global Times spread various worrisome headlines that doubt future trade/political relations between the US and Beijing.

Read more ...

Global Growth Falling: First China, Now India

The central banks’ job of keeping this big, fat ugly bubble going is just going to get harder. Not only are they fighting record debt and falling demographic trends in the developed world – with my hierarchy of indicators all pointing down – they are fighting record debt in the emerging world and slowing growth there near-term, despite favorable longer-term demographic trends.

For 2018, the growth rates in the leading emerging countries were lower than we’ve seen for a long time: China 6%, Indonesia 5%, and India 4.7%.

Read more ...

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.2108
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 71.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.1774
Daily SMA50 71.2423
Daily SMA100 71.2832
Daily SMA200 70.3066
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.3055
Previous Daily Low 71.04
Previous Weekly High 71.435
Previous Weekly Low 70.67
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2041
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1414
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.0648
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9197
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7993
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.3303
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.4507
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.5958

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD near a critical Fibonacci support

EUR/USD near a critical Fibonacci support

EUR/USD is holding a few pips above 1.1065, the 61.8% retracement of the December rally, as the greenback remains the strongest in thin holiday trading.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2950 amid looming Hard Brexit risks

GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2950 amid looming Hard Brexit risks

GBP/USD trades little changed above the 1.29 handle after fears of hard Brexit and resurgent US dollar demand capped the tepid bounce just below 1.2950 amid quiet trading. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto Today: The market enters pre-holiday lull

Crypto Today: The market enters pre-holiday lull

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,315 (-3.4% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has retreated from the recent high of $7,689. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin has been range-bound around $7,300.

Read more

Gold approaches critical $1500 handle after sudden jump

Gold approaches critical $1500 handle after sudden jump

The XAU/USD pair rose sharply in the last hour and touched its highest level since early November at $1499.50 as thin liquidity conditions seem to be causing prices to fluctuate sharply into the London fix.

Gold News

USD/JPY drops toward 109.30, remains sideways

USD/JPY drops toward 109.30, remains sideways

The USD/JPY pair dropped to 109.30, reaching a two-day low late on Tuesday amid thin market conditions ahead of holidays across the world.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures