Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR - Bulls eyeing a move beyond 100-DMA hurdle, around 71.30

USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback holding steady vs. Indian rupee, bulls eyeing 72.00 figure

USD/INR is trading in a rectangle consolidation after the 2018 bull run; it is now holding above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).

The spot is trading in a rectangle formation while respecting the 70.40-72.40 range as it is holding above the main simple moving average (SMA). As the market is rejecting the 70.40 support and reversing from the lower end of the range, the market could be set to extend its bullish move towards 71.60, 72.00 and 72.40 levels. Read more...

USD/INR Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a move beyond 100-DMA hurdle, around 71.30

The USD/INR cross regained some positive traction on Thursday, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 71.30 region – 100-day SMA.

Given last week's rebound from the very important 200-day SMA and the latest bounce from the 71.00 neighbourhood, the near-term set-up remains in favour of bulls. Read more...