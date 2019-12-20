Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR - Bulls defeated by 50/100-DMA confluence

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Bulls defeated by 50/100-DMA confluence
Given the confluence of 50 and 100-Day Simple Moving Averages (DMA) restrict near-term upside of the USD/INR pair. The quote declines to 71.07 during the pre-European session on Friday. The quote now declines towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside, at 70.95, while 50% Fibonacci retracement level and September month bottom, near 70.45 and 70.36 respectively.
Should prices fail to bounce off 70.36, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 69.92 will lure the bears. On the contrary, the pair’s daily closing beyond 71.25/30 area could propel it to a short-term falling resistance line, at 71.63.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.063
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1370
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|71.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2365
|Daily SMA50
|71.2417
|Daily SMA100
|71.2687
|Daily SMA200
|70.2844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.38
|Previous Daily Low
|70.8755
|Previous Weekly High
|71.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.328
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.1873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.0682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.9237
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.6473
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.4192
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.4282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.6563
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.9327
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
