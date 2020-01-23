Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR bounces back towards 71.25 despite RBI rate cut pause bets

India’s economic growth finally bottoming out?

In the view of analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), India’s recovery in economic growth is unlikely to have legs despite improvements in some of the indicators.

Key Quotes: “Improved readings of some coincident indicators suggest that India’s economic growth is finally bottoming out. A further recovery in household consumption is likely, considering that higher agriculture prices should strengthen rural purchasing power.

USD/INR bounces back towards 71.25 despite RBI rate cut pause bets

According to the latest Reuters poll of economists, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to refrain from cutting rates again until late this year amid rising price pressures and expectations of a fiscal stimulus to be announced by the Indian government next month, in an effort to boost growth.

Key Findings: “The latest poll projected the central bank to extend that pause - keeping its repo rate on hold at 5.15% at its February meeting and until at least October.

