Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR benefits from the US-China trade optimism amid political tension

USD/INR: Indian Rupee may weaken to 73 per dollar by March end - TD Securities

Indian Rupee's (INR) recent strength could be short-lived and the currency will likely weaken to 73 per US dollar by the end of March 2019, TD Securities' strategist Mitul Kotecha said, according to Bloomberg.

The Indian unit has gained 0.73% so far this month, having dropped by 0.61% and 1% in October and November, respectively.

USD/INR benefits from the US-China trade optimism, political tension prevails

USD/INR traders cheer the weekend news, surrounding the US-China trade deal, as the pair rises to 71.16 amid the initial trading hours of Indian market’s open on Monday.

The US President Donald Trump crossed wires, via Reuters, over the weekend while confirming a breakthrough in the trade discussion with China.

