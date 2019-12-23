Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR benefits from the US-China trade optimism amid political tension

USD/INR: Indian Rupee may weaken to 73 per dollar by March end - TD Securities

Indian Rupee's (INR) recent strength could be short-lived and the currency will likely weaken to 73 per US dollar by the end of March 2019, TD Securities' strategist Mitul Kotecha said, according to Bloomberg.

The Indian unit has gained 0.73% so far this month, having dropped by 0.61% and 1% in October and November, respectively. 

USD/INR benefits from the US-China trade optimism, political tension prevails

USD/INR traders cheer the weekend news, surrounding the US-China trade deal, as the pair rises to 71.16 amid the initial trading hours of Indian market’s open on Monday.

The US President Donald Trump crossed wires, via Reuters, over the weekend while confirming a breakthrough in the trade discussion with China. 

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.1805
Today Daily Change 0.1225
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 71.058
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2001
Daily SMA50 71.2419
Daily SMA100 71.2826
Daily SMA200 70.2933
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.435
Previous Daily Low 71.0055
Previous Weekly High 71.435
Previous Weekly Low 70.67
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.1696
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2709
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.8973
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.7367
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.4678
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.3268
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5957
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7563

 

 

