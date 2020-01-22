USD/INR in a phase of bullish consolidation around 71.20

Having reached a one-week high on Tuesday, USD/INR holds the higher ground while consolidating above the 71 level so far this Wednesday.

The spot is seen wavering back and forth in a 10-pips narrow range around 71.20 region, with the downside cushioned by broad-based US dollar strength, as the risk sentiment improves amid subsiding fears over China’s coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, falling Indian stocks amid dwindling domestic growth prospects and increasing stagflation risks weigh on the rupee, in turn, supporting the upbeat tone seen around the cross. Read more...

USD/INR Price Analysis: Early uptick failed to find acceptance above 100-day SMA

The USD/INR cross failed to capitalize on its early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from near two-week tops. The pair continued with its struggle to sustain above 100-day SMA, around the 71.30 region and has now eroded a major part of the previous session's modest uptick.

Despite the rejection at higher levels, the pair has managed to hold its neck above the 71.00 round figure mark. Against the backdrop of last week's rebound from the very important 200-day SMA, the set-up still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains. Read more...