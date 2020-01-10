Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR 100-day EMA checks sellers near three-week low

India: Increase in headline inflation to bring an end to easing cycle

In their latest client note, analysts at Capital Economics note that India’s headline retail inflation likely accelerated to a five-year high in December, which could prompt the policymakers to reconsider their easy monetary policy.

Key Quotes: “Headline inflation is likely to have risen to its highest in five years. That would almost certainly be enough to bring the central bank’s easing cycle to an end.”

USD/INR Technical Analysis: 100-day EMA checks sellers near three-week low

USD/INR declines to 71.12, after printing the low of 71.05, ahead of the European open on Friday. The pair tests 100-day EMA amid bullish MACD, which in turn signal brighter chances of the pair’s recovery.

In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of September-December fall, at 71.48 will be the immediate choice of buyers during the recovery. However, the pair’s further gains will be restricted by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 71.75.

