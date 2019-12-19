Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: Signs of weakness in US manufacturing sector weighs on USD

USD/INR erases portion of daily gains, steadies near 71.10
After staying relatively calm near the 71 handle in the Asian session, the USD/INR pair gained traction during the European trading hours and rose to its highest level in ten days 71.206 as the sour market mood continued to weigh on EM currencies.
USD/INR extends the bounce to fresh eight-day highs near 71.20
Following a temporary pullback on Wednesday, USD/INR picked up strength once again and rallied to the highest levels in eight days of 71.21.
The pair opened a bit weaker and hit a daily low of 70.87 before the bulls jumped in and took the rate back above the 71 handle. At the press time, the cross trades at 71.15, up +0.22%.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.135
|Today Daily Change
|0.1338
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|71.0012
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.264
|Daily SMA50
|71.237
|Daily SMA100
|71.2498
|Daily SMA200
|70.2751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.275
|Previous Daily Low
|70.895
|Previous Weekly High
|71.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.328
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0402
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.1298
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.8391
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.6771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.4591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.4371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.5991
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
