Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: Signs of weakness in US manufacturing sector weighs on USD

USD/INR erases portion of daily gains, steadies near 71.10

After staying relatively calm near the 71 handle in the Asian session, the USD/INR pair gained traction during the European trading hours and rose to its highest level in ten days 71.206 as the sour market mood continued to weigh on EM currencies.

USD/INR extends the bounce to fresh eight-day highs near 71.20

Following a temporary pullback on Wednesday, USD/INR picked up strength once again and rallied to the highest levels in eight days of 71.21.

The pair opened a bit weaker and hit a daily low of 70.87 before the bulls jumped in and took the rate back above the 71 handle. At the press time, the cross trades at 71.15, up +0.22%.

